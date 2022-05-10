Incoming President Presents Staff

Katalin Novák, who will enter her office as Hungary’s next president on Tuesday, has presented her staff referring to its members as “excellent experts”.

Gergely Ekler, former secretary of state, will head the presidential office, while Tamás Schanda will be the chief of staff; Kristóf Altusz, former ambassador to Denmark, will be in charge of the diplomatic corps, and István Manno, ambassador to Ireland will oversee presidential protocols, Novák told MTI on Monday. Novák will officially be inaugurated to her office in an ecumenical service in the Kálvin Square reformed church on May 14.

hungarymatters.hu