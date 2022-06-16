An express train to Lake Balaton will also depart from Debrecen

The aim of this year’s summer schedule is not only to offer reliable, timely service to Lake Balaton from Budapest but also to take advantage of the fact that MÁV and Volán already operate in the same group of companies, providing access to all parts of the country, said the Ministry of Technology and Industry (TIM). ) at the press conference on Thursday. They highlighted that by June 12 this year, compared to the same period in 2019, the number of passengers has increased by 80 percent, which means almost half a million people. This “huge” increase reflects the fact that more people travel to Lake Balaton before the school break than in the pre-epidemic summer during the peak season in August, the Secretary of State said.

They also informed that the previously scheduled timetable system will remain from Budapest, which will serve the southern shore with Intercity trains, and the Blue Wave Intercityk and the complementary Katica and other Interregio trains will run to the north shore.

However, a new feature is that new services will be launched with double-decker trains and Kiss motor trains in five directions: the Jégmadár Express from Dunakanyar and express trains from Nyíregyháza, Debrecen, Szolnok, Cegléd to Újszász from Eastern Hungary.

debreceninap.hu