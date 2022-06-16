Further training was held for the best youth basketball coaches in Hungary at the University of Debrecen

International theoretical and practical training at the University of Debrecen was considered the best youth basketball coaches in the country. The specialists were able to get acquainted with the educational methodology and didactic field of youth basketball, as well as with the details of effective coaching communication.

In cooperation with the Basketball Specific Methodology Center, the National Association of Hungarian Basketball Players, the Coordinating Institute of Sports Science of the University of Debrecen, and the DEAC Basketball Academy, attention was drawn on Tuesday to the application of pedagogical, psychological, didactic, sports and age-specific communication techniques.

While roughly one-third of physical education teacher training is in the pedagogical and psychological fields, it accounts for roughly ten percent of all training in vocational coaching. While this area accounts for a significant share of youth coaching work. We tried to resolve this contradiction a bit with further training, to help and support the work of the coaches. The methodology doesn’t fundamentally change much, but the generations all the more need to adapt

– said László Balogh, director of the Sports Science Coordination Institute of the University of Debrecen.

Norbert Nagy, the economic director of the DEAC Basketball Academy, emphasized that the relationship between the University of Debrecen and the academy is very close, so science also helps the development of basketball in Debrecen.

The Basketball Specific Methodology Center seeks to bring together associations that are constantly and at a high level engaged in the development of young people and the nurturing of talent. The role of the university can be a guarantee that the cooperation will be successful in the future

– he added.

In the first half of the conference, those interested could listen to professional presentations at the Learning Center on why sport is a tool for value creation, as well as the holistic nature of the coaching role, children’s mental development, factors influencing the effectiveness of the educational process and learning aspects. their role in youth basketball, which can be personalized to help them learn to play consciously and effectively.

In the second half of the meeting, the emphasis was on practical training, and the participating coaches and sports professionals could get acquainted with the latest domestic and international methodologies, parental cooperation opportunities, and the most effective communication and pedagogical tools in the Sports Science Training Center of the University of Debrecen.

hirek.unideb.hu