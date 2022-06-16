Graduation ceremonies begin at the University of Debrecen

The summer graduation ceremonies at the University of Debrecen will begin on Friday, where almost four thousand graduates will be able to receive their diplomas in the coming weeks. For the first time, graduating from the Faculty of Economics on Friday, June 17, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., they will receive their degrees in the Courtyard of the Main Building.

The tradition that the faculties – although their campus is far from the main building of the university or even Debrecen – hold their graduation ceremony in the Main Building Ceremony has not changed. The only exception to this is the Faculty of Music, as their graduates bid farewell to the institution with a musical concert in the Liszt Hall.

Most – 600-600 students – graduated from the Faculty of Arts and the Faculty of Economics, but many, 420, graduated from the Faculty of Engineering and 400 from the Faculty of Science and Technology.

The “baby room” on the ground floor of the Main Building will be open during all ceremonies, where the little ones can be cared for in a cultured environment with the help of the staff of the Center for Mental Hygiene and Equal Opportunities.

Important information for those arriving by car is that parking will be free on the University Square campus during the events.

The graduates can be watched remotely by relatives, friends, and acquaintances, the ceremony is broadcast live on the University of Debrecen’s Live E-learning Technical Center on YouTube.

Graduation dates:

Faculty of Economics: Friday, June 17, 2022, 10 a.m.

Faculty of Economics: Friday, June 17, 2022, 1 p.m.

Faculty of Informatics: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 10 a.m.

Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 1 p.m.

Faculty of Music: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 2 pm – Flour Hall

Faculty of Medicine: Friday, June 24, 2022, 11 a.m.

Faculty of Public Health: Friday, June 24, 2022, 2 p.m.

Faculty of Humanities: Saturday, June 25, 2022, 10 a.m.

Faculty of Humanities: Saturday, June 25, 2022, 1 p.m.

Faculty of Law: Saturday, June 25, 2022, 4 p.m.

Faculty of Science and Technology: Friday, July 1, 2022, 10 a.m.

Faculty of Science and Technology: Friday, July 1, 2022, 1 p.m.

Faculty of Child and Adult Education: Saturday, July 2, 2022, 10 a.m.

Faculty of Child and Adult Education: Saturday, July 2, 2022, 1 p.m.

Faculty of Engineering: Friday, July 8, 2022, 10 a.m.

Faculty of Engineering: Friday, July 8, 2022, 1 p.m.

Faculty of Health: Friday, July 8, 2022, 4 p.m.

Faculty of Medicine: Saturday, July 9, 2022, 11 a.m.

Faculty of Pharmacy: Saturday, July 9, 2022, 2 p.m.

Faculty of Dentistry: Saturday, July 9, 2022, 4 p.m.

hirek.unideb.hu