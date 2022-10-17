A cooperation agreement was established between the University of Debrecen and Sunway University

The University of Debrecen and Sunway University, one of the most successful private universities in Southeast Asia, signed a cooperation agreement in the presence of the Hungarian ambassador of Malaysia. The contract that has just been signed further supports the internationalization of the University of Debrecen and student-faculty mobility.

Sunway University is one of the most dynamically developing private higher education institutions in the Asian region, which is committed to quality education and high-quality research.

The Faculty of Economics has been in active contact with the University of Kuala Lumpur since 2015, the agreement signed just now – with the involvement of the Faculty of Arts – raises the relationship between the institutions to the university level and further broadens the relationship between the institutions

– Elek Bartha informed at the signing of the contract.

The vice chancellor of education at the University of Debrecen highlighted that UD’s expanding Asian relations provide new opportunities for the university’s lecturers, researchers, and students to gain international experience through the agreement.

Francisco Munis, Malaysia’s ambassador to Hungary, emphasized the importance of international partnerships and joint thinking in the field of education. As he said: although the University of Debrecen and Sunway University operate in two different cultures, they can work together successfully in countless fields.

According to László Erdey, the deputy dean responsible for international affairs of the Faculty of Economics, the cooperation will further help the internationalization of the faculty and thus of the University of Debrecen.

Malaysia is one of the dominant economies in the Southeast Asian region, and Southeast Asia in itself is one of the fastest-growing regions of the world economy. This is also why it is important to appear in DE’s economics training. In the online courses organized in the partnership, Hungarian students can gain direct knowledge about Malaysia’s economy, while Malaysian students can gain useful information about the functioning of the economy not only of Hungary but also of the Visegrad Region and the European Union

– explained László Erdey.

Stephen Hall, head of the Sunway University English Language Center, and Tamás Kiss, the center’s lecturer, presented the institution’s training offer and partner network, as well as its research portfolio.

This semester, more than 140 English students of the Faculty of Arts are already participating in the online collaboration project launched jointly with Sunway University, which, in addition to the intercultural and presentation skills development of young people, also includes research and publication cooperation. Faculty mobility can start next year, which we hope will be followed by student mobility as well, and we are also assessing the possibility of a double degree

– emphasized Balázs Venkovits, director of the Anglo-American Institute of the UD Faculty of Humanities.

The University of Debrecen and Sunway University cooperate in international tenders within the framework of the partnership, in addition to teaching and research collaborations and joint curriculum development. Orsolya Jánosy, head of the UD International Office, added: the fact that the two institutions jointly submitted and won the Erasmus International Credit Mobility application in February 2022, which will significantly facilitate the implementation of future international study trips for Debrecen students and teachers, shows the success of the cooperation so far.

unideb.hu