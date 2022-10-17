A Halloween street festival is organized in Debrecen

On October 28, between 5 and 9 p.m., a Halloween street festival will be held in the creative quarter of Debrecen, in Batthyány Street and Gambrinus Köz, the organizers announced.
Restaurants prepare special offers, shops dress up in a Halloween atmosphere, and institutes welcome children and young people dressed in costumes with candy collections and games. At the event, children dressed for the occasion and equipped with lanterns are welcome, and a spirited chocolate hunt can begin.
Programs for children (ages 0-11)
17.00-19.00:
Costume contest
“Ghost” stories
joint dance
Trick or treat! Game and candy collection
Presentation of legendary animals
face painting
street film screening
Programs for young people (12+)
19.00-21.00:
costume contest
horror stories
“spirited” games
Halloween selfie
JustDance in the dark
debreceninap.hu