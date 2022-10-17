A Halloween street festival is organized in Debrecen

On October 28, between 5 and 9 p.m., a Halloween street festival will be held in the creative quarter of Debrecen, in Batthyány Street and Gambrinus Köz, the organizers announced.



Restaurants prepare special offers, shops dress up in a Halloween atmosphere, and institutes welcome children and young people dressed in costumes with candy collections and games. At the event, children dressed for the occasion and equipped with lanterns are welcome, and a spirited chocolate hunt can begin.

Programs for children (ages 0-11)

17.00-19.00:

Costume contest

“Ghost” stories

joint dance

Trick or treat! Game and candy collection

Presentation of legendary animals

face painting

street film screening

Programs for young people (12+)

19.00-21.00:

costume contest

horror stories

“spirited” games

Halloween selfie

JustDance in the dark

debreceninap.hu