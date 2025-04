Due to a capacity expansion project at the intersection of Füredi Road, Szabó Lőrinc Street, Csigekert Street, and Balmazújvárosi Road, the Honvéd Középiskola bus stops will be relocated in both directions.

During the construction period — from the start of operations on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, until the end of operations on Wednesday, December 31, 2025 — buses on routes 21, 33, 71, and 71A will stop at temporary bus stops in both directions.

(DKV)