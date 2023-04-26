VisitDebrecen and Főnix Rendezvényszervező Kft. will soon merge

VisitDebrece started the 2023 tourist season with an organizational transformation. The company was headed by Réka Mészáros, and the tourism director was Enikő Tóth-Megyesi. The purpose of the innovation is to prepare the merger of Főnix Rendezvényszervező Kft. and VisitDebrecen as soon as possible, with which I would like to make the cooperation between the two spheres, culture and tourism, even more, effective in the future.

“By adding the resources, we want to make visible our natural, built and cultural values, sports events and gastronomic offer, which make it clear to everyone that Debrecen is a great place to spend not only a weekend but even a week. The rich program offer of Debrecen and its surroundings must become an attractive tourist destination for both domestic and foreign visitors!”

– said managing director Réka Mészáros (top picture).

Enikő Tóth-Megyesi took over the duties of director of VisitDebrecen. The specialist’s name is not unknown in the world of domestic tourism, he worked for almost two decades in the Mayor’s Office of the City of Debrecen and participated in the development of the city’s tourism. She played a role in the preparation of the tourism developments of the past years, in the strengthening of domestic and inbound tourism, in addition to maintaining a continuous and good relationship with both the national tourism management and the actors of the local tourism life.

After the merger of the two companies, the tasks of Főnix Rendezvényszervező Kft. have a prominent role in the tourism endeavors that define the city, so in the future, together with VisitDebrecen, I would like to further strengthen and make visible the complex tourist offer that increases Debrecen’s position as a four-season destination both in leisure and professional tourism.

Debrecen and its surroundings offer opportunities for relaxation every day of the year. The city’s cultural institutions, such as MODEM, the home of modern arts, the Csokonai Theater operating in several locations, the emblematic Great Debrecen Reformed Church, the Déri Museum with the Munkácsy trilogy or the Kodály Philharmonic, which is celebrating its centenary this year, are just some of the cultural export values that should be introduced. with people inside and outside the country. Leisure program opportunities such as the Debrecen Zoo, the Sziget-kék theme park, the Agóra Science Experience Center and the Zsuzsi Forest Railway offer families quality time together and relaxation all year round. In addition to all this, Aquaticum Debrecen’s complex, multi-generational offer, the modern sports facilities of the Debrecen Sports Center and the city’s international sports competitions are also ideal hotels for conferences and corporate events, not least the colorful program offering covering the entire year, from the Campus Festival to the Flower Carnival to the Debrecen Advent. offers for those who love to travel.

The area of Debrecen has other special properties that enhance the experience of staying here. Europe’s largest spa complex in Hajdúszoboszló, the UNESCO World Heritage Hortobágy National Park, which is 50 years old this year, and the charming Lake Tisza, which thanks to the tourism investments of recent years has become a top travel destination for lovers of close to nature and active experiences. of its diverse tourist palette.

Under the auspices of Főnix Rendezvényszervező Kft., VisitDebrecen’s goal in the future is to continue the conscious tourism brand building that began in previous years, to strengthen the city’s multi-footed tourism through repositioning on the domestic market, and in the field of destination management, domestic and inbound leisure tourism from the main sending markets further development. Scheduled flights contribute to the growing trend of both leisure guests and professional tourism, and represent additional potential in the city’s tourism. In addition to event tourism, wellness, sports and religious tourism are also important in the city. The business travel industry plays a decisive role, and Debrecen is a popular city break location, from where visitors can have meaningful and unique experiences in the region.

