Frost is expected in places sensitive to the cold by Thursday and Friday morning

On the night of Thursday and Friday, a weak frost of between 0 and minus 1 degrees may occur in some places in the cold-sensitive parts of the Great Plain, next to the northern valleys, the National Meteorological Service wrote on its Facebook page.

Following the wavefront that passed over the country on Tuesday, a few degrees cooler and drier air will arrive with a northwesterly flow. They added: by Wednesday morning, although the cloud cover will decrease significantly in large areas, the wind will remain strong, so the temperature will drop between 3 and 8 degrees Celsius.

However, during the night of Thursday and Friday, the wind will moderate significantly, so a stronger nighttime cooling is expected in the cold air mass that fills the Carpathian Basin, they added.

It was announced: at this time, minimums of minus 2 or minus 3 degrees can occur in the valleys of the Northern Central Mountains, it can be the coldest here, but the temperature can also drop to around 0 degrees on the sand ridges between the Danube and Tisza at a height of two meters. They added: this will typically mean a value above 0 degrees, but the lowest temperature between 0 and minus 1 degree can be between 0 and minus 1 degree in some places on these two days at a height of two meters. However, there is a chance of weak frost in several places along the ground in the Great Plain.

