Easter Weekend 2025 in Debrecen: Fun events for families

The 2025 Easter long weekend in Debrecen promises a wide range of events for locals and foreigners living in the city. With activities spread across different locations, it’s a great opportunity to experience Hungarian Easter traditions and enjoy time with friends and family.

Easter Bunny Festival at the Forgotten Castle – April 19

The “Forgotten Castle” hosts a full-day family-friendly Easter Bunny Festival packed with fun:

Decorating the Easter Egg Tree

Interactive show with Bing Bunny

Egg Hunt competition

Arts and crafts activities

Traditional folk dance performance

Concert by Brand Bunny

Open from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Tickets: 3,000 HUF per person.

More info.

Easter at the Debrecen Zoo – April 19–21

The Debrecen Zoo offers a three-day Easter celebration full of nature, fun, and surprises:

Daily Egg Hunt starting at 10:00 AM

Live animal shows

Craft sessions from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Amusement park rides (entrance: 2,900 HUF)

Easter food stalls

Guided tours and animal feedings

Admission: 4,800 HUF for adults, 3,600 HUF for children (ages 3–14).

More info.

Easter Wonderland at Aquaticum – April 19–20

Debrecen’s Aquaticum wellness and spa center invites visitors to celebrate with a splash:

Fun Easter-themed activities for children

Craft stations

Festive decorations and surprises

Check Aquaticum’s official website for the full program.

Easter Bunny Train with Zsuzsi Forest Railway – April 20

Take a charming Easter ride through the forest aboard the Zsuzsi Forest Railway:

Themed train trip into the spring forest

Special children’s programs and surprises

More details and ticket info are available on the official Zsuzsi Forest Railway website.

Whether you’re interested in traditional Hungarian customs, kid-friendly fun, or cultural programs, Debrecen’s Easter events offer something for everyone. Explore the city’s festive spirit, meet locals, and enjoy a memorable spring holiday weekend in eastern Hungary!