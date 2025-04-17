Easter Weekend 2025 in Debrecen: Fun events for families

The 2025 Easter long weekend in Debrecen promises a wide range of events for locals and foreigners living in the city. With activities spread across different locations, it’s a great opportunity to experience Hungarian Easter traditions and enjoy time with friends and family.
Easter Bunny Festival at the Forgotten Castle – April 19
The “Forgotten Castle” hosts a full-day family-friendly Easter Bunny Festival packed with fun:
-
Decorating the Easter Egg Tree
-
Interactive show with Bing Bunny
-
Egg Hunt competition
-
Arts and crafts activities
-
Traditional folk dance performance
-
Concert by Brand Bunny
Open from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Tickets: 3,000 HUF per person.
More info.
Easter at the Debrecen Zoo – April 19–21
The Debrecen Zoo offers a three-day Easter celebration full of nature, fun, and surprises:
-
Daily Egg Hunt starting at 10:00 AM
-
Live animal shows
-
Craft sessions from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
-
Amusement park rides (entrance: 2,900 HUF)
-
Easter food stalls
-
Guided tours and animal feedings
Admission: 4,800 HUF for adults, 3,600 HUF for children (ages 3–14).
More info.
Easter Wonderland at Aquaticum – April 19–20
Debrecen’s Aquaticum wellness and spa center invites visitors to celebrate with a splash:
-
Fun Easter-themed activities for children
-
Craft stations
-
Festive decorations and surprises
Check Aquaticum’s official website for the full program.
Easter Bunny Train with Zsuzsi Forest Railway – April 20
Take a charming Easter ride through the forest aboard the Zsuzsi Forest Railway:
-
Themed train trip into the spring forest
-
Special children’s programs and surprises
More details and ticket info are available on the official Zsuzsi Forest Railway website.
Whether you’re interested in traditional Hungarian customs, kid-friendly fun, or cultural programs, Debrecen’s Easter events offer something for everyone. Explore the city’s festive spirit, meet locals, and enjoy a memorable spring holiday weekend in eastern Hungary!