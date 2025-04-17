Easter Weekend 2025 in Debrecen: Fun events for families

The 2025 Easter long weekend in Debrecen promises a wide range of events for locals and foreigners living in the city. With activities spread across different locations, it’s a great opportunity to experience Hungarian Easter traditions and enjoy time with friends and family.

Easter Bunny Festival at the Forgotten Castle – April 19

The “Forgotten Castle” hosts a full-day family-friendly Easter Bunny Festival packed with fun:

  • Decorating the Easter Egg Tree

  • Interactive show with Bing Bunny

  • Egg Hunt competition

  • Arts and crafts activities

  • Traditional folk dance performance

  • Concert by Brand Bunny

Open from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Tickets: 3,000 HUF per person.
More info. 

Easter at the Debrecen Zoo – April 19–21

The Debrecen Zoo offers a three-day Easter celebration full of nature, fun, and surprises:

  • Daily Egg Hunt starting at 10:00 AM

  • Live animal shows

  • Craft sessions from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

  • Amusement park rides (entrance: 2,900 HUF)

  • Easter food stalls

  • Guided tours and animal feedings

Admission: 4,800 HUF for adults, 3,600 HUF for children (ages 3–14).
More info.

Discovering Hungarian Easter traditions: A cultural guide for internationals in Debrecen

Easter Wonderland at Aquaticum – April 19–20

Debrecen’s Aquaticum wellness and spa center invites visitors to celebrate with a splash:

  • Fun Easter-themed activities for children

  • Craft stations

  • Festive decorations and surprises

Check Aquaticum’s official website for the full program.

Easter Bunny Train with Zsuzsi Forest Railway – April 20

Take a charming Easter ride through the forest aboard the Zsuzsi Forest Railway:

  • Themed train trip into the spring forest

  • Special children’s programs and surprises

More details and ticket info are available on the official Zsuzsi Forest Railway website.

Whether you’re interested in traditional Hungarian customs, kid-friendly fun, or cultural programs, Debrecen’s Easter events offer something for everyone. Explore the city’s festive spirit, meet locals, and enjoy a memorable spring holiday weekend in eastern Hungary!

