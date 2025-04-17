In February, the gross average salary in Hungary was HUF 661,400

In February, the gross average salary of full-time employees in Hungary was HUF 661,400 (approx. 1622,02 EUR), while the net average salary calculated with tax benefits taken into account was HUF 455,000. The gross average salary increased by 9.3%, the net average salary by 9.1%, and the real wage by 3.5% compared to the same period of the previous year, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) reported on Thursday.

The median gross salary was HUF 533,600, and the median net salary reached HUF 370,700, exceeding the values of the same period last year by 8.5% and 8.8%, respectively.

In February, the gross regular average salary (excluding bonuses, rewards, and one-off benefits) was estimated at HUF 632,500, which is 9.4% higher than in the same period of the previous year.

According to KSH data, the gross regular average salary was HUF 630,600 in the business sector, HUF 626,400 in the public sector, and HUF 666,800 in the non-profit sector, representing increases of 9.3%, 9.3%, and 10.7% respectively over one year.

The net average salary without tax benefits reached HUF 439,800, 9.3% higher than in February 2024.

Real wages increased by 3.5%, while consumer prices rose by 5.6% compared to the same period of the previous year.

In January–February, the gross average salary of full-time employees was HUF 664,700. The net average salary without tax benefits was HUF 442,000, and with tax benefits taken into account, it was HUF 457,000. Both the gross and net average salaries (without tax benefits) increased by 9.8%, while the net salary with tax benefits increased by 9.6% compared to the same period of the previous year.

(MTI)