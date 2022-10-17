A serious accident happened in Debrecen

A serious accident was reported on April 16, 2022, at 5 a.m. A passenger car crashed into the trees on highway 48, at the intersection of Pallagi út. The driver and passenger of the car suffered serious injuries, and both of them were taken to the hospital by the emergency services.

During his subsequent interrogation, the 40-year-old driver admitted his responsibility for causing the accident. He told police he was driving out of habit. During his last visit to Debrecen, there was no roundabout at the intersection of Pallagi út, which surprised him.

The Debrecen Police Department conducted an investigation against the man of Romanian nationality due to the well-founded suspicion of committing the offense of negligently causing a road accident. The police carried out the necessary procedural actions and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

police.hu