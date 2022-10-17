A free exhibition awaits the people of Debrecen at the Kölcsey Center

The Arany Rajzzög Társaság focuses on and awards notable and outstanding works of domestic design graphics. At this exhibition of graphic designers, the works of the Golden Cartoon Award winners of the past years were selected. The exhibition can be visited free of charge until October 23.

The exhibition can be visited for free until October 23, 2022, during the opening hours of the Kölcsey Center (Debrecen, Hunyadi u. 1-3), daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., during evening events until 7 p.m.

 

