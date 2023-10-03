Researchers’ Night 2023 at the University of Debrecen

Thousands of visitors were attracted by the two hundred programs offered by the University of Debrecen on September 29, the Night of Researchers. The most spectacular element of the event on Friday afternoon was a realistically simulated life-saving intervention in the square in front of the main building, where ambulances with sirens arrived and where even the air ambulance landed.



All the faculties of the university presented themselves at the Researchers’ Night, the programs were held at the different campuses of the University of Debrecen, in addition to the city of Debrecen, those interested in science were also awaited in Nyíregyháza, Hajdúböszörmény and Szolnok.

The University of Debrecen, as the dominant higher education institution in the narrower and wider region, does everything to, in addition to educating students, arouse interest in research and its latest results

– said László Csernoch at the opening of the event.

The scientific vice-chancellor of UD emphasized: that the Night of Researchers programs are not classroom lectures, but spectacular presentations, so that young and old alike understand that education and science go hand in hand.

Thanks to this, kids can learn playfully and even the oldest can learn about interesting scientific innovations

– added László Csernoch.

In the simulated accident, the staff of the Emergency Clinic of the DE Clinical Center (KK) and the National Ambulance Service showed the interested parties what kind of coordinated work is necessary to save a life in an emergency, when every minute counts.

Unfortunately, such a situation can occur at any time in everyday life, and the presentation illustrates the kind of pre-rehearsed activities that must be carried out in the field of emergency care in order to stabilize the patients’ condition in the most efficient way

– stressed Zoltán Szabó.

The director of the Emergency Clinic emphasized: that the presentation also draws attention to the fact that it is worth learning the basics so that anyone can help people in trouble.

The rescue took place in front of the Main Building with great interest, the moments of which were explained to the audience by Dávid Ménes, head of the National Rescue Service’s Debrecen Ambulance Station.

Of course, the audience was awaited by additional programs, some of which had to be pre-registered, and among which all the places for the most spectacular ones – such as the chemical experiments – were already filled on the day of the announcement.

But even those who chose randomly from the offer were not left out of the interesting things, as a total of more than a hundred volunteers helped to navigate the various locations.

On the Kassai út campus you could admire Komondor, the supercomputer, participation in the Faculty of Economics also meant extra admission points, the Agóra Science Experience Center provided an insight into the mysteries of astronomy, the Life Sciences Center had an ant farm, the Chemistry Building had a running water laboratory, the Department of Agriculture, Food Science and In the Faculty of Environmental Management, different types of mushrooms, in the Faculty of Informatics an engineering playground, and in the Faculty of Humanities Italian wine tasting, French perfumes and even a Chinese costume show awaited those interested.

If you missed one of the programs this year, don’t be disappointed, as – as the staff of the organizing DE Science Board revealed – the collection of ideas for next year has already begun.

After all, there will be a Researchers’ Night next year, and on the last Friday of September 2024, the University of Debrecen will once again welcome those interested in science.

