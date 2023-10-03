Open day at the E-sport Center of the University of Debrecen

Many interested people were curious about the E-sport Center of the University of Debrecen, as well as the operation of the DEAC E-sport department at the recently organized open days. Eighty people visited the facility located on the outer side of the Nagyerdei Stadium during the two days.



The department and the center organized the e-sport open days with the aim of recruiting members to the department, which currently has a hundred members, and to give an insight into the everyday life of the modern facility, especially among the students.

The initiative was very successful, as it was practically sold out on both days. It is a special pleasure that sixty of the eighty interested parties indicated that they would like to join DEAC’s E-sport section, so DEAC-Hackers will soon have 160 members

– said János Sánta, director of the E-sport Center of the University of Debrecen.

Most of all, the young people were curious about the equipment on which they could practice and compete, and under what conditions they could be used if they entered the facility. Furthermore, what are the benefits and obligations of being a member of DEAC’s E-sport division.

The open day was attended by young people who have already participated in the university championship, who have achieved a medal there and would like to raise their e-sports knowledge to a higher level, or who would like to compete in DEAC colors in the future.

On the open day, those interested could meet DEAC’s e-sport coaches and freely try out the machines and consoles.

(unideb.hu)