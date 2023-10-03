Árpád Péterffy was remembered at the University of Debrecen

Szobor preserves the memory of Árpád Péterffy, a defining figure of domestic and international heart surgery, founding professor of medicine at the University of Debrecen, in front of the Cardiology and Heart Surgery Clinic. The work was inaugurated on Friday after a commemorative meeting organized on the occasion of the sixtieth anniversary of the cardiac surgery in Debrecen and the thirtieth anniversary of the handing over of the building of the Cardiac Surgery Clinic.



Árpád Péterffy obtained his medical degree in 1960 at the Marosvásárhely University of Medicine and Pharmacy. He qualified in thoracic surgery in 1968 and settled in Sweden the same year. He qualified in thoracic and cardiac surgery, then general surgery. From 1974, he worked at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. Professor Péterffy was faced with a new challenge in 1983 when he was appointed to the Debrecen II. s. Director of the Surgery Clinic. At the same time, he also took over the management of cardiac surgery.

In addition to the professional experience gained abroad, he brought with him a new spirit and considered the development of heart surgery to be his primary task. As a result of his pioneering work, a modern Cardiac Surgery Clinic equipped with 3 operating theaters and 12 intensive care beds was established in 1993. This extraordinary milestone opened up a new perspective of development, which was confirmed by over 1,000 open heart surgeries per year. The new clinic is at the forefront of cardiac surgery care both domestically and internationally. Professor Péterffy created a school where a number of now prominent cardiac surgeons and anesthesiologists started their successful careers

– said Zoltán Szabó, president of the Clinical Center, in his welcome speech.

The professor emphasized that after the retirement of Árpád Péterffy, he worked as a professor emeritus at the clinic, still fully committed to supporting the development of cardiac surgery in Debrecen and preserving its reputation. The legendary medical professor devoted 45 of his 84 years to heart surgery, during which he performed more than ten thousand open heart surgeries. His name has become a symbol, and the traditions he created are faithfully preserved by his students and the staff of the clinic.

Mayor László Papp said: Professor Árpád Péterffy did invaluable work with great dedication and professional humility. His activity and professional knowledge caused an explosive development in cardiac surgery in Debrecen.

Those young doctors who could learn the secrets of heart surgery from the professor were especially lucky. They have received such knowledge and heritage, thanks to which they are able to give our fellow human beings the opportunity to heal. I believe that the intellectual workshop created by Árpád Péterffy lives on thanks to the excellent professionals working here in a way that he would be proud of. On behalf of the city, I thank the University of Debrecen and the Clinical Center for the work that fills us all with confidence, because we know that if our health deteriorates, we are in the best hands here. I also thank you for preserving and caring for the memory of Árpád Péterffy in a dignified way

– stressed László Papp, mayor of Debrecen.

Tamás Serafin, associate professor of the Department of Cardiac Surgery at the Institute of Cardiology, head of cardiac surgery at the Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery Clinic, praised Árpád Péterffy’s character and human qualities.

His former students were given a lot of advice, perhaps the most important of which is putting the interests of patients before everything else. In addition, he considered the use of precise surgical technique and communication with patients and relatives to be decisive. His advice is permanent and forms part of his school-creating work. Based on his epoch-making activity, organizational merits, professional results, and valuable human qualities, I think we are right to present him with a lasting memory by handing over his statue, as an example to be followed by the present and the next generation

– said Tamás Serafin.

The bronze bust placed in front of the main entrance of the Árpád Péterffy Cardiac Surgery Clinic was unveiled by Chancellor Zoltán Bács, Zoltán Szabó, President of the Clinical Center, László Mátyus, Dean of the Faculty of General Medicine, and Mayor László Papp, after which the participants laid a wreath on the work of sculptor Géza Stremeny.

