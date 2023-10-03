Debrecen University delegation at the NeurotechEU conference

The delegation of the University of Debrecen will also participate in the summit of the European university cooperation NeurotechEU, established for the development of neurosciences, in Turkey. The three-day conference held in Bodrum will primarily discuss the connection possibilities of technical training and neuroscience, as well as robotics.



The University of Debrecen will be represented by a large delegation at the summit of NeuortechEU, a European university cooperation aimed at the development and popularization of neuroscience, in Bodrum, which will last until Thursday. Nine European higher education institutions currently participate in the organization.

The 11-member delegation of the University of Debrecen is led by Elek Bartha, vice chancellor of education. Most of the experts in Debrecen are employees of the Faculty of Science and Technology, but other faculties are also represented.

As the hosting Bogazici University is the strongest in the field of technical training, the meeting points on the agenda of the meeting on the Aegean coast feature the meeting points of technical fields and neurosciences, as well as the future of robotics.

(unideb.hu)