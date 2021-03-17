The University of Debrecen awarded its lecturers and staff

Several outstanding lecturers and staff of the University of Debrecen received recognition on the occasion of the national holiday on March 15. The highest state awards are donated by the President of the Republic of Hungary. Due to the epidemic situation, the winners will only be able to receive the awards later.

On the occasion of the national holiday, the Széchenyi Prize can be accepted by János Szöllősi, a chemist, a leveling member of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences, and a professor at the Department of Biophysics, Institute of Biophysics and Cell Biology, Faculty of General Medicine, University of Debrecen. The recognition is extremely valuable for Hungary during its scientific career through the cell membrane, which uses modern biophysical methods to study the field, research results, as well as biophysics and cell biology education with high-level work and special outstanding scientific organization activities.

The civic section of the Middle Cross of the Hungarian Order of Merit was awarded for the work of more than four decades of high-quality research and teaching in the field of agricultural higher education, János Nagy Széchenyi Prize-winning agricultural engineer, in recognition of his successful managerial activities strengthening the domestic and international recognition of the University of Debrecen, Doctor of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences, Professor of the Institute of Land Use, Technology and Regional Development of the Faculty of Agriculture, Food Science and Environmental Management of the University of Debrecen, former Rector of the University.

The award of the civilian section of the Officer’s Cross of the Hungarian Order of Merit can be received for his outstanding achievements in the field of ethnography at the international level, his conscientious teaching and successful leadership, and in recognition of his exemplary role in scientific public life, ethnographer Elek Bartha, doctor of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences, deputy rector of education of the University of Debrecen, professor of the Department of Ethnography of the Faculty of Arts.

The civic section of the Knight’s Cross of the Hungarian Order of Merit was awarded to several outstanding lecturers and researchers of the University of Debrecen.

The outstanding role of the University of Debrecen in creating high-quality economic science training, and in recognition of his outstanding work as a researcher, lecturer and education organizer Csaba Berde, Professor of the Non-Independent Department of Management at the Institute of Management and Organizational Sciences, Faculty of Economics, University of Debrecen.

In recognition of her decades of outstanding research, teaching and scientific work in the fields of criminal law, victimology and restorative justice, as well as her successful university leadership and scientific public activities, Ilona Görgényi, lawyer, Faculty of Law, University of Miskolc, Faculty of Law former director and head of department, professor of the Department of Criminal Law and Criminology of the Faculty of Law of the University of Debrecen.

Éva Anna Kovácsné Szabó, Chief Physician of the Rehabilitation Department of the Clinical Center of Medical Rehabilitation and Physical Medicine of the University of Debrecen, received the award in recognition of her decades of high-quality healing work and outstanding work in the field of musculoskeletal rehabilitation care.

Géza Nagy, a certified agricultural engineer, was awarded the Knight’s Cross, Retired Head of the Department of Rural Development and Regional Economics, Department of Rural Development, Regional Economics and Tourism Management, Faculty of Economics, University of Debrecen. His internationally recognized research and teaching work in the field of grassland management and rural development, as well as his outstanding leadership activities.

László Novák, a neurosurgeon, neurologist and associate professor of the Department of Neurosurgery at the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen, received the award in recognition of his high-quality healing work and his outstanding professional activity and public role in the development of health care.

László Zsombik, director of the Nyíregyháza Research Institute of the Agricultural Research Institutes and Economics of the University of Debrecen, his senior researcher will receive the Knight’s Cross of the Hungarian Order of Merit as a recognition of his decades-long professional and managerial activities.

The civilian section of the Hungarian Golden Cross of Merit was recognized for its outstanding research in the field of colloid chemistry, Levente Novák, biologist, for his work as a teacher and education organizer, Assistant Professor, Department of Physical Chemistry, Institute of Chemistry, Faculty of Science and Technology, University of Debrecen, and Judit Váradi, pianist, art manager, Associate Professor of the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen, Lecturer of the Faculty of Arts of the Partium Christian University, who has been organizing the cultural life of the University of Debrecen and the city of Debrecen for several decades, and may receive the state award in recognition of his significant teaching work and professional role in public life.

hirek.unideb.hu