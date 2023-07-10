Building international scientific relations at the Faculty of Natural Sciences and Technology

A Chinese delegation visited the University of Debrecen on Friday. The professors of Tsinghua University in Beijing and the Chinese Academy of Sciences got acquainted with the teaching and research program of the Faculty of Natural Sciences and Technology, mapping the possibilities of a possible future cooperation.



The Chinese professors were welcomed by Ferenc Kun, dean of the UD Faculty of Science and Technology, who presented the faculty’s training offer, research areas and extensive industrial collaborations, while Wenxin explained the activities of the Aerospace Information Research Institute, which operates within the framework of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Professor Liu introduced it.

Chinese institutions are involved in the production of electronic devices that produce very high-frequency electromagnetic waves. Their penetrating ability is much better than the waves used today in mobile phone communication or satellite communication, so they are less sensitive to weather conditions, such as cloud cover.

At our university, the basic courses in physics, electrical engineering and materials engineering, as well as the master’s degree in physics, electrical engineering and materials science, are the ones that may attract the interest of Chinese partners, as they affect the scientific background of the research they carry out, so primarily materials science, physics and electrical engineering cooperation with Chinese partners is expected in the future

– Ferenc Kun told.

The dean added: the Chinese guest flashed many special elements of the field of science, it was interesting to see – among other things – that the production of the necessary tools requires processing and tests on a micro- or nanometer scale.

The necessary knowledge and infrastructure are available at the Faculty of Science and Technology

– stressed Ferenc Kun.

The meeting was primarily for getting to know each other, and although no concrete agreement was reached, the Chinese guests expressed their intention to cooperate, and the Faculty of Science and Technology is also open to the possibility.

During their visit to Debrecen, the Chinese partners also got to know the laboratories and current research projects of the DE Atomic Materials Science Center.

During the visit, the guests were guided by the Chinese director of the Confucius Institute of the Faculty of Arts of the University of Debrecen, Cui Xianjun.

(unideb.hu)