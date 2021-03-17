Trafficking in human beings and sexual violence

The suspects committed serious crimes to the detriment of a 13-year-old girl.

In February 2020, police in Hajdú-Bihar learned that a 13-year-old girl had been sexually abused by two men in Furtán and Berettyóújfalu. Investigators immediately began to investigate the case and then interrogated the two residents of Berettyóújfalu as suspects, who have to answer for the crime of sexual violence.

However, during the investigation, the police also suspected the victim’s two relatives. The 41-year-old woman as well as the 22-year-old man asked the two suspects for money to sexually abuse the child.

Investigators in Hajdú-Bihar, together with the staff of the Cívis Public Area Support Subdivision, and with the assistance of the regional representatives of Zsáka and Debrecen, arrested the two relatives of the victim in a coordinated action at dawn on 21 July 2020. Following their interrogation of the suspects at the police headquarters, they were detained in criminal custody and a motion was made to arrest them, which was ordered by the Debrecen District Court on July 22, 2020.

The Investigation Department of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters opened an investigation against them due to a well-founded suspicion of committing a crime of human trafficking.

The police officers took the necessary procedural steps in the case, and the resulting documents were sent to the relevant prosecutor’s office with a proposal to prosecute within a few days.