Eight and a half thousand applied for the courses of the University of Debrecen in the first place

The University of Debrecen performed well in the general admission procedure for 2022. A total of eight and a half thousand people applied in the first place for the training of the institution. The most popular course again this year was economics, the university’s press office said.

In the first place, 8444 students enrolled in one of the DE courses, and a total of 15,314 applied to the institution.

With this, the University of Debrecen remains the most popular rural university. It is second nationally behind Eötvös Loránd University.

Elek Bartha, Vice-Rector for Education of the University of Debrecen, said:

UD has been the second most popular higher education institution in Hungary for more than half a decade. This upscale position will be maintained this year as well, with the fact that for the second year in a row it has managed to reach and exceed 15 percent of all university applicants on a national scale. The unbroken popularity of our university is mainly due to the international standard of the courses offered here, the practice orientation, the recognition of the diploma in Debrecen, as well as the nationally unique student services, and the outstanding living conditions, and learning conditions provided to the students. In addition to these, the University of Debrecen has a number of other features that make it attractive to prospective students planning to continue their studies at a higher education institution.

Also in 2022, the field of economics was the most popular, with most of them nominating the courses of the Faculty of Economics in 3470. The second was the Faculty of Humanities, with a total of 3141 applicants. The Faculty of Medicine is traditionally popular, where they applied in 2016, and the courses of the Faculty of Law were nominated in 1499.

62.6 percent of those applying to the University of Debrecen in the first place, 16.6 percent for master’s degrees, 14.6 percent for full-time courses, and 6.2 percent for higher education.

A total of 99,000 192 people applied to higher education institutions in Hungary. At the national level, the fields of economics, engineering, humanities, pedagogy, medicine, health sciences, and IT were the most popular. 64 percent of those enrolled applied for basic training, 18 percent for master’s training, 12 percent for full-time training, and 6 percent for higher education vocational training.

The electronic interface is scheduled to reopen on April 20, when e-government will be available. The application order can be changed once, and it is possible to fill in the missing documents until July 7. The point limits are expected to be released on July 21st.

debreceninap.hu