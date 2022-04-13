Nine were injured in Hajdú-Bihar County due to the negligence of a novice driver

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the man from Nyíregyháza who, due to his great negligence, did not give priority to a car, and therefore collided with it and another vehicle.

According to the indictment, the man from Nyíregyháza did not even have a one-year license when he drove a car in the interior of Hajdúnánás on August 21, 2021, around half past three in ideal weather, visibility, and traffic conditions. There were three passengers in the car, their seat belts were not used.

The defendant disregarded a road sign requiring a mandatory stop and priority at an intersection and drove into the intersection without stopping, where he collided with another car in regular traffic. Both vehicles began to drift and crashed into a third car. The defendant and the other two drivers used seat belts.

As a result of the accident, one of the injured drivers in the car suffered serious injuries that healed more than eight days across the body, and another eight people traveling in the three cars, including a child a few months old, were injured and recovered in eight days.

The accident and the injuries of the victims occurred due to the wrongful conduct of the accused TRAFFIC.

The investigation was carried out by the Hajdúnánás Police Station.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the accused for admitting the commission of the crime in the Hajdúböszörmény District Court. In the indictment for the execution of the sentence, the district prosecutor’s office requested that the district court impose a fine on the accused and prohibit him from driving on the road for a longer period of time without holding a trial.

Hajdú-Bihar County General Prosecutor’s Office