The Polish, Estonian, Lithuanian and Latvian heads of state traveled to Kyiv

Polish traveler Andrzej Duda, Gitanas Nauseda of Lithuania, Egils Levits, and Estonian president Alar Karis will meet with Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelensky in the Ukrainian capital, the head of the Warsaw Foreign Office, Jakub Kumoch, told Twitter on Wednesday.

The four heads of state were already in Ukraine in the morning. “This is how our countries show their support for Ukraine and its president,” Kumoch said in a post.

Kumoch told the Polish news agency PAP that the Baltic states are key partners for Poland in matters affecting security in the region. The trip to Kyiv is organized by Poland, which ensures its logistics and security together with the Ukrainian side.

The four heads of state met on Tuesday evening in Rzeszów, southeastern Poland, at an extraordinary summit behind closed doors on the security situation in the region and support for Ukraine, according to the Warsaw office.

The visit of the Polish, Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian presidents to Kyiv is the first visit of this level since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.

MTI: Lucie Szymanowska

Photo: Gitanas Nauseda twitter