Declaration of the High Representative on behalf of the EU on the start of the criminal trial on the downing of flight MH17

We recall the downing of Flight MH17 over the east of Ukraine on the 17 July 2014. This tragedy caused the death of 298 innocent civilians of 17 different nationalities.

The start of the criminal trial on 9 March marks an important milestone towards establishing the truth, and achieving justice for the victims of Flight MH17 and their next of kin, and holding those responsible for the downing of Flight MH17 to account.

The European Union reiterates its full confidence in the independence and professionalism of the legal procedures.

As the criminal investigation of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) continues, the EU calls on all States, including the Russian Federation, to cooperate fully with the investigation, in accordance with UNSC Resolution 2166.

