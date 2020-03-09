Cooperation Agreement Between the Vocational Training Centre of Debrecen and Schaeffler Academy

Schaeffler Academy and the Vocational Training Centre of Debrecen signed an educational agreement.

Upon signing the agreement – on 25 February 2020 – Mayor László Papp said: „if students choose to come to study in a secondary school in Debrecen, it will most likely give them the choice of quality employment as well. Debrecen regards education as a strategic sector; we devoted 10 billion HUF on the modernisation of the city’s institutions in the New Phoenix Plan, and the Debrecen 2030 educational program provides for the development of several secondary schools”. Mayor László Papp added the following when signing the agreement: „the economy and education reinforce each other in Debrecen. The effects of the cooperation are already visible, as the number of students attending the institutions of the Vocational Training Centre of Debrecen has increased by 30 per cent, and the student number of 7500 from 2015 will be doubled soon.”

debrecen.hu

pixabay