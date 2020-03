Iconic Oscar-nominated actor Max von Sydow has died at the age of 90.

Max von Sydow was born in Sweden and starred in a number of American and European A-list films during his five-decade-long career. His most important movies were The Seventh Seal (1957), The Exorcist (1973) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015).

Max von Sydow died on 8th March, 2020.

