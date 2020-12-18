Modern Art Orchestra to Stream Online Concert

The Hungarian Modern Art Orchestra will stream their first online event on December 19.

 

The Hungarian Modern Art Orchestra’s online concert will be dedicated to the upcoming Christmas holidays. It will be their first online appearance due to the pandemic.

Recently, the orchestra was named jazz band of the year by a professional vote conducted by MagyarJazz.hu.

The orchestra will host four live streamed concerts between December 19 and the end of January. These events will be live streamed from either the Budapest Music Center or the Opus Jazz Club.

The special Christmas concerts will combine music, theater and literature to create a well-rounded performance. Tickets for the event can be found here.

 

