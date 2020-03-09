Wizz Air Suspends Flights to Milan, Treviso, Bergamo

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air has suspended its flights to Milan, Treviso, and Bergamo due to the coronavirus outbreak and a quarantine in northern Italy, until April 3, the company told MTI over the weekend.

The company said it would inform passengers with bookings for the cancelled flights, adding that they could choose between a full refund or 120% of the price they paid credited to their WIZZ accounts. Passengers that booked their flights through a travel agency should contact their agent to learn about those options, the company said.

Meanwhile, operator Budapest Airport announced that Liszt Ferenc International Airport would not receive flights from Milan, Bergamo, or Treviso from Monday on. It added that since the introduction of coronavirus-related measures at the airport, a total of 5,919 passengers and 416 crew members have been checked for fever, a symptom of the Covid-19 disease.

mti

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay