Weather Alert Issued Due to Heavy Rainfalls

Due to the expected significant amount of precipitation and the risk of thunderstorms, the National Meteorological Service issued warnings to several counties on Thursday and Friday.

Due to the danger of significant precipitation, a first-level warning was issued on Thursday in the western part of the country in Somogy, Tolna and Zala, and in the east in Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén and Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg counties.

Due to the danger of a lot of rain on Friday, a first degree warning was also issued for Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén and Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg counties. A first degree warning was issued for Baranya, Bács-Kiskun, Békés, Csongrád-Csanád, Hajdú-Bihar, Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok, Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg and Tolna counties due to the risk of thunderstorms.

It was written that from the southwest the precipitation system of a Mediterranean cyclone gradually spreads to the northeast. Rain is expected in several waves, with significant amounts in most parts of the country. By midnight, rainfall of 20 millimeters is expected in most areas in the south-west, more than 30-40 millimeters locally are not excluded, either.

Precipitation of more than 20 millimeters may occur in the Northern Central Mountains and the Northern Great Plain by Friday. In these areas, more than 30-40 millimeters of rain may fall in smaller areas. Especially in the southern regions of Transdanubia, there can be thunderstorms in the second half of the day, they noted.

The meteorological service drew attention to the fact that it had barely fallen in the last three months. In the central part of the country, even in a larger area, the “anomaly” is over 70-80 millimeters, while in the mountainous areas, where much more rain falls, 90-100 millimeters of rain is missing from the lands.

