Hungary Sends 100,000 Doses of Vaccine to Cape Verde

Hungary has dispatched 100,000 doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to Cape Verde, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said.

The delivery is enough to inoculate 50,000 people, he said in a statement from the island country off the west coast of Africa. Hungary has stocked enough vaccines for all Hungarians registered for the jab, and is ready and able to help those in need, Szijjártó said. The minister said the shipment would help Cape Verde, “a strategic partner of Hungary, to restart its economy and tourism in particular, its most important sector from Hungary’s point of view,” Szijjártó said. “It is important to provide real help to African countries to avoid new waves of migrants making their way to Europe, which would pose a security risk,” he said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay