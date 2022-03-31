A child supervisor harassed little boys at this school in Debrecen

The court sentenced a child supervisor in Debrecen to 9 years and 6 months in prison for sexually abusing his students. The verdict is not yet final because the accused has appealed.

According to the Facts report, the man was harassing only boys, a total of 11 students in a special school, the youngest child was only seven years old. The man was exposed five years ago and was immediately fired.

The crimes took place in a care facility for the visually impaired and other children with special educational needs.

debreceninap.hu