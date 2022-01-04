New buses are available in Debrecen for more comfortable travel for those living here

New year, new buses in the city. In 2022, the new Mercedes bus will make its first trip on line 22 in Debrecen. The 30 Mercedes-Benz REFORM and 4 Mercedes-Benz Conecto articulated buses, available from January 3, were unveiled today in the large car park in front of the Forrest Offices office building. The vehicles were handed over by Mayor László Papp after a ceremonial ribbon-cutting.

In February 2021, DKV Zrt. announced the public procurement procedure, which was won by INTER TAN-KER Zrt. Under the contract, the winning bidder will have to replace the complete fleet on schedule. In addition, INTER TAN-KER Zrt. also provides full technical maintenance of the new buses.

Under the contract, a total of 119 new vehicles will be on the market, with the entire fleet to be delivered by autumn 2024. In the first phase, in January 2022, 30 low-speed, solo Mercedes-Benz REFORM and 4 low-floor articulated Mercedes-Benz Conecto buses will replace the old Volvo-type vehicles. In parallel with the commissioning of modern new vehicles, the 12-year-old Volvo solo and articulated buses will be phased out by DKV Zrt. and INTER TAN-KER Zrt.

The procurement procedure includes, in addition to the replacement of the bus fleet, the availability of buses for the public service, the technical maintenance of vehicles, the provision of a repair base and site, the storage of vehicles on site, the use of fuel well, line repairs as needed, insurance and cleaning as well.

Elegant look

The new vehicles are low-profile and low-floor according to the requirements of the age. The buses are air-conditioned and have an internal and external acoustic passenger information system. The silver-gray design adapts to the trend of today, but the yellow and blue colors of the city also appear on the exterior. The 30 Mercedes-Benz REFORM buses were manufactured entirely in the bus factory in Debrecen, and the 4 Mercedes-Benz Conecto buses were completed in the city of Cívis.

Modern vehicles, green environment

In 2009, with the launch of 140 Volvo buses with EURO 5 diesel engines, emissions in Debrecen decreased by 5 tonnes per year.

In 2014, the start of tram 2 triggered 15 buses. As a result, emissions have fallen by 700 kilograms a year. The new Mercedes-Benz REFORM and Conecto buses now on the market already have EURO 6D and 6E engines, which further reduce emissions and contribute to improving the city’s air quality.

