This year, the Zoo in Debrecen is offering free admission on birthdays for those under the age of 18

The main goal of the country’s first rural zoo and the only amusement park is to enable generations to have fun together and to make its services as accessible as possible to its main target audience, families. That is why, in addition to the free admission for children under 3 years of age – which is unique among Hungarian zoos – and the discount for large families, this year will further expand the number of beneficiaries, as of January 2022, to the guests. To take advantage of the discount for both zoo and amusement park, the eligible person only needs to present a photo ID at the entrance.

The institution, which has many years of experience in organizing various family and company gatherings, is also pleased to announce that it is also available to those interested in organizing a birthday party at the zoo and amusement park throughout the year. They can consult with the competent staff (+36 30 355 5370 or events@zoodebrecen.hu) regarding the program compiled taking into account the individual needs.

