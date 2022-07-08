The housing of the fire-damaged family on Kandia Street has been resolved

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on The housing of the fire-damaged family on Kandia Street has been resolved

Thanks to a generous donation, the Debrecen family who was forced to look for a new temporary home due to the Kandia Street fire now have a place to live.

The head of the family, Dávid Kárász, announced other good news on his social media page: on Tuesday, his wife and daughter were released from the hospital.

The Debrecen family survived the fire thanks to the spiritual presence of the father

We received many inquiries and offers, for which we are very grateful, but our housing is not resolved, so we can only accept a very small amount because we do not know where to put it.

We are staying with a friend for a couple of days, to whom we will be forever grateful for their help, but we don’t want to be a burden for them for a long time. We would like to ask for your help in finding an apartment or house where we can go.

We know that we are not in a position to choose, but we do not wish to live upstairs, for understandable reasons.
Thank you all again for your sympathy and offerings, you are so sweet!

If someone wants to support financially, even with HUF 100, they can do so to the following bank account number:
Dávid Kárász
11773449 01513677

– can be read in the Facebook post of the head of the family.

 

debreceninap.hu

Related Posts

Baby-boom in the Debrecen Zoo Palm House

Bácsi Éva

The housing of the fire-damaged family on Kandia Street has been resolved

Bácsi Éva

The Pósa utca and Határ út Ipari Park stops in Debrecen will be relocated

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *