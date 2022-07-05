The Debrecen family survived the fire thanks to the spiritual presence of the father

As we reported, eight people – including a baby – were taken to the hospital on Monday from Kandia Street in Debrecen due to suspected smoke poisoning.

The adults have already been sent home, but the 2.5-month-old girl was still kept inside for observation.

According to the Fairy Circle Foundation, they survived the fire, which broke out one below them, on the 3rd floor, thanks to the presence of their father’s spirit. The foundation offered the family cleaning products, toiletries, and dry durable food. The father accepted the help.

 

