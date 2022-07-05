Everyone was released except for the baby, who was taken to the hospital because of the apartment fire in Debrecen

The seven adults who were taken to the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen on suspicion of smoke poisoning in connection with an apartment fire in Debrecen were able to leave the hospital on Monday morning, the infant remained at the clinic for observation, the university’s press service informed MTI.

It was written that in connection with the fire, seven adults and one infant were transported to the Clinical Center with mild symptoms on suspicion of smoke poisoning; they were allowed to leave the institution after a short observation.

The baby received oxygen for a short time at the pediatric clinic and is currently under observation.

The regional disaster prevention service previously informed MTI that a third-floor apartment in a condominium in Debrecen caught fire, and eight people were taken to the hospital.

According to fire captain Judit Bányay, the fire spread to the apartment above it. The firefighters rescued ten people from the house, leaving a total of twenty-seven.

The professional firefighters from Debrecen quickly extinguished the fire with two water jets and ventilated the building, the press officer said.

debreceninap.hu