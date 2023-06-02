The Bennett kangaroo team is growing every year at the Debrecen Zoo

On the first day of summer, the Debrecen Zoo was able to provide new good news about the Bennett kangaroo team, which is growing every year, because one of the females is raising offspring in her pouch.

The little one, who was the size of a bean at birth and is currently about six months old, has been growing nicely ever since and is getting to know the outside world more and more curiously. Now he not only peeks out, but also sometimes jumps out from the hiding place of the pouch that provides security, where he will return until he is nine months old.