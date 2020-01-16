Rich Array of Winter Berries for Birds

Although we do take proper care of local wintering birds by providing feeders and baths, our zoo is home to a wide variety of natural food sources as well. Unless there is a prolonged period of frost out there, birds readily feed on berries of various shrubs – some of which are even fit for human consumption!

Tits and robins tend to favor the glowing red berries of hawthorn, whereas blackbirds, considerably larger in size, prefer blackthorn berries softened by frost. Regular winter guests in Hungary, Bohemian waxwings are often seen pecking barberries, and there is much competition among fieldfares for precious rosehips, particularly rich in vitamin C.

Come visit us any day of the week between 9:00 and 16:00 and explore this winter wonderland of ours as well as our exotic indoor exhibits.

 

Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park

