Guest nights up 4.8% in November

The number of guest nights spent in commercial lodgings in Hungary rose by 4.8% year on year to 2,083,000 in November, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said. Guest nights spent by foreign visitors climbed 8.7% to 1,088,000, while nights spent by Hungarian travellers were up 0.8% at 995,000. Seasonally and calendar year-adjusted data show guest nights spent by foreigners rose by 6.4%, while guest nights spent by domestic travellers dropped by 1.1%, KSH said.

There was a four-day weekend for the All Saints’ Day holiday in Hungary in the base period, but only a three-day weekend in 2019.

MTI