Ten people arrested by the police

Events of 15 January in numbers:

The police caught ten people and took another nineteen to various police stations on 15 January 2020.

Nine perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes and one person was taken into custody on the basis of an arrest warrant issued by a Hungarian court.

Six people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in ten cases.

There were no traffic accidents in Hajdú-Bihar County during the last 24 hours.

Source: debreceninap.hu