A family from Bodaszőlő lost everything in a fire – they need help

A family from Bodaszőlő had to leave their home after their house was rendered uninhabitable by Wednesday morning due to a fire.

A relative posted an appeal on Facebook on behalf of the unfortunate family. As he writes, although the residents were lucky to escape, their furniture, clothes, documents and other material possessions were lost in the early morning fire. They have four children: a 12- and 14-year-old boy, a 3-year-old girl and a 9-month-old boy.

Upon our inquiry, the Tündérkör Foundation informed us that they had already contacted the family, but the harrowing footage suggests that help is still needed there.

