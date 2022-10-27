Debrecen students are once again standing up for their teachers in Debrecen

According to the plans, the students of Debrecen would line up from Széchenyi Street to the Great Church on Thursday, October 27, from 3:30 p.m. The action would draw attention to the low wages of teachers, the overload, and other problems of the education system.

The event description reveals that they will form a chain from Széchenyi Street (the section opposite the judging panel) via Piac Street to the Reformed Great Church of Debrecen.

The organizing United Student Front summarized their demands in the following points:

“1. A solution to the teacher shortage!

2. A quantity and quality of teaching material that can be taught and learned!

3. More livable conditions for schools!

4. Attention to education!”

