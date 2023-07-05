Tomorrow, the water service will be suspended in several streets in Debrecen

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Tomorrow, the water service will be suspended in several streets in Debrecen

On Thursday, July 6, 2023, from 09:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the water service will be interrupted in Debrecen at Sámsoni út 152-180. (on the section between Simon István utca and Nagy Jenő utca), and Simon István u., Júlia u., Vastorony u., Kaktusz u. along its entire length.

The water shortage also affects the service area of Méhészföld, Dombos tanya, and Szikigyakor, which is fully supplied with drinking water. The above works are necessary due to the four-lane construction of Debrecen Highway No. 471.

Due to the water outage, Debreceni Vízmű Zrt. asks for the public’s understanding.

Related Posts

The Borostyán Med Hotel in Nyíradony, which burned down in October 2021, was completely renovated

Bácsi Éva

Tomorrow, the water service will be suspended in several streets in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

This year too, there will be a high school graduation day at the Debrecen Aquaticum

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *