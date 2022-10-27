If we live in a city, our chances of having heart rhythm disorders may be higher

Szabolcs Dobson, an expert in drug licensing, wrote about research that revealed that air pollution can increase the chance of developing heart rhythm disorders – it can be read on the egeszsegkalauz.hu.

“New research presented at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Heart Failure 2022 Congress found that the risk of heart rhythm problems (ventricular arrhythmias) increased on days when average air quality was slightly worse.

Airborne dust is grouped, regardless of its chemical composition, only on a physical basis, according to the diameter of the particles. Particles smaller than 100 μm can already be inhaled (inhalable), but most of them get stuck in the nose and mouth, at the latest in the larynx, and do not reach deeper into the airways. Those smaller than 10 microns already pass the pharynx (thoracic fraction). Those below 4 microns enter the lungs (respirable fraction). Above 2.5 micrometers (and smaller ones are no longer at all, or they are difficult to clear from the lungs (accumulation). From a health point of view, the 10 and 2.5-micrometer limits are important. We use the designations PM10 and PM2.5 for these.

The investigation took place in the city of Piacenza in the Emilia Romagna region of northern Italy. In 2021, according to the European Environment Agency’s ranking of the European cities with the highest air pollution, Piacenza ranked at the bottom – only 16 cities were relatively worse. The average annual concentration of particulate matter (PM 2.5) in Piacenza was 20.8 micrograms/cubic meter.

The study found that every 1 microgram/cubic meter increase in PM 2.5 levels was associated with a 1.5% increase in the risk of arrhythmias requiring medical treatment.

When PM2.5 concentrations increased by 1 microgram/cubic meter in a week, ventricular arrhythmias were 2.4% more common. In the case of PM10 concentrations, the same weekly increase meant 2.1% more ventricular arrhythmias.”