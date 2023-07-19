First Official Photos of the Wedding of Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse Have Arrived

Some details about the big day have also been revealed.

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse got married at the weekend. Some pictures of the wedding had been leaked earlier, but on Tuesday evening the official photos were released. Most of them were posted by the newlyweds and Vogue on Instagram. The posts reveal, among other things that:

the wedding was held at the family estate in Albertirsa, where Palvin’s parents also had their wedding.

initially, they wanted a small and intimate wedding, but in the end, the number of guests changed to 115.

an even bigger wedding will be held in California in the autumn.

Barbara Palvin wore a Vivienne Westwood dress for the ceremony (with Jimmy Choo shoes), but then she changed twice during the night.

the model has taken her husband’s name, so now her legal name is Barbara Palvin Sprouse.

You can see all the pictures in Vogue’s article.

24.hu

Photo: CHRISTIAN VIERIG / GETTY IMAGES