Johnny Depp’s Concert Yesterday in Budapest Was Cancelled

The Hollywood Vampires announced the news on Instagram.

The Hollywood Vampires, a band that includes Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp, were due to perform at the Papp László Budapest Sport Arena on Tuesday night, but around 7pm they announced on their Instagram page that the concert was cancelled.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Vampires are cancelling their concert in Budapest tonight” – they wrote in the post, assuring attendees that all tickets will be fully refunded.

They also said: “We love and appreciate all the fans who travelled from near and far to see us rise and we are truly sorry.”

Blikk magazine learnt that an hour before the concert, fans in attendance were told that Depp had taken ill.

Johnny Depp broke his ankle a few weeks ago and has since been forced to walk with a cane.

24.hu

Photo: MICHAEL CAMPANELLA / REDFERNS / GETTY IMAGES