The children’s rescuers in Debrecen hope that they will never have to use these devices

But it’s good to have them at hand when needed.

Thanks to the cooperation of the National Emergency Service Foundation, the Debrecen Emergency Foundation, the Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg County Emergency Foundation and the Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok County Emergency Foundation, the equipment of the ambulances in the Northern Great Plain region has been enriched with 36 small lap belts.

The lifeguards hope that they will never have to use the full body support devices, which are mainly used to care for injured children.

An unusual birth: a baby boy was born in Budapest under police escort

 

