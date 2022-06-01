Fallen trees endangered children and parents at a playground in Debrecen

A tree fell on the playground in Angyalföld Square in Debrecen, which endangered passers-by, the Megei Disaster Management announced.

Professional firefighters at the county seat cut down the tree with a chainsaw.

Lieutenant Firefighter Nóra Papp-Kunkli also reported on the events in the county:

Collected municipal waste burned in Létavértes, Vörösmarty Street. The municipal firefighters of Évértész extinguished the flames with a jet of water and hand tools.

A fifteen-meter-long acacia tree split in half on Wednesday, endangering road traffic on Hajdúdorog, Fehértói út. Professional firefighters in Hajdúnánás removed the wood with a chainsaw.

In the afternoon, an area of ​​five hundred square meters burned in the Kis-Bocskai vineyard in Hajdúböszörmény. In front of the professional firefighters in Hajdúböszörmény, the people there started extinguishing the fire with three powders, and finally, the unit intervened with a jet of water.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate