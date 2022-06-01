A significant decrease in the concentration of coronavirus hereditary material can be measured in Debrecen

Coronavirus
Bácsi Éva

Concentrations of coronavirus material in wastewater continue to decline, the National Center for Public Health (NNK) said on its website on Tuesday.

It was written that at week 21, the concentration of coronavirus hereditary material continued to show a declining trend on a national average.

A significant decrease can be measured at the wastewater treatment plant in South Pest in Budapest, as well as in the joint sample of Békéscsaba, Debrecen, Miskolc, Pécs, Szeged, Szombathely, Zalaegerszeg and the Budapest agglomeration. In the case of the other sampling sites, a stagnant trend can be observed, no increase can be observed anywhere – they added.

It was also reported that the concentration of coronavirus hereditary material in all settlements could be classified as “moderate”.

 

