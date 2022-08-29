Large-surface asphalting begins at the intersection of Kishegyesi út – Derék utca

On the basis of the investment named “Traffic organization and creation of a bicycle path in the Western part of the city”, after the leveling of the cover, it is expected that from August 29 to August 31, large-surface asphalting works will be carried out at the Kishegyesi út – Derék utca intersection.

During construction, the contractor will ensure traffic on Derék utca in both directions in 1 lane each. Motorists are asked to drive carefully, not out of habit, but in accordance with the posted traffic restriction devices.

debreceninap.hu