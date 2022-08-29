Large-surface asphalting begins at the intersection of Kishegyesi út – Derék utca

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Large-surface asphalting begins at the intersection of Kishegyesi út – Derék utca

On the basis of the investment named “Traffic organization and creation of a bicycle path in the Western part of the city”, after the leveling of the cover, it is expected that from August 29 to August 31, large-surface asphalting works will be carried out at the Kishegyesi út – Derék utca intersection.

During construction, the contractor will ensure traffic on Derék utca in both directions in 1 lane each. Motorists are asked to drive carefully, not out of habit, but in accordance with the posted traffic restriction devices.

 

debreceninap.hu

Related Posts

The 2022 Szaft ‘N Burger awaits the people of Debrecen with tasty food at Békás Lake

Bácsi Éva
German Primary School

The German Primary School in Debrecen was handed over

Bácsi Éva

Large-surface asphalting begins at the intersection of Kishegyesi út – Derék utca

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *